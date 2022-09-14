Bonita C. Stewart Sells 500 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $333.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.64 and a 200-day moving average of $280.03. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.