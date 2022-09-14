Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,295,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,121,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $387,240.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $232,500.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $259,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $445,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $457,240.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $262,400.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $240,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $352,800.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $426.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The business had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Further Reading

