Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lessened by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,431,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,726,355 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.1% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $4,457,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 905.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $3,118,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $226.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.53.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.13.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

