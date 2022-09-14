Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Raised by ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.7% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 14,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $3,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

