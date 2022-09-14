Alexis Maged Buys 29,595 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at $630,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $15.33.
Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owl Rock Capital (ORCC)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.