Alexis Maged Buys 29,595 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at $630,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

