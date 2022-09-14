ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 670,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 21.4% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $91,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.5 %
JPM opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $341.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
