Abraham Ceesay Sells 19,210 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) President Abraham Ceesay sold 19,210 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $624,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Abraham Ceesay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $312,162.50.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ CERE opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

CERE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 310,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Further Reading

