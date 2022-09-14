413,955 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 413,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,011,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

