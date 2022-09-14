19,889,852 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,889,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $530,336,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 119,809 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 142,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,533,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 254,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 341,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 111,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWA stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $27.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

