188,916 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 188,916 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $58,245,000. Microsoft makes up about 6.1% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $251.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

