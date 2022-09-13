Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Acquired by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC grew its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the quarter. Zendesk comprises approximately 4.4% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 505.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 55,696 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zendesk Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Zendesk news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $52,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,535,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $52,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $62,137.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,115,598. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.45. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $136.30.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.