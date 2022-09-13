Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,105 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for 9.1% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $19,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY stock opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.73. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.97.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

