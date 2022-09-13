Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Position Lifted by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,396 shares during the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology makes up 2.0% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 51,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,762,000 after buying an additional 158,038 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 81,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 36,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,304,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 1.0 %

VSH stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.