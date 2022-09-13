Vale (NYSE:VALE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Analysts predict that Vale will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

