U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
USEG stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Energy (USEG)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.