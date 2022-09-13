U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

USEG stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USEG. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

