Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$79.27.

TOU has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$67.55 per share, with a total value of C$337,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,779,973 shares in the company, valued at C$593,050,300.26. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$61.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,182.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at C$552,553.18. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$67.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$337,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,779,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$593,050,300.26. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,210.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$80.37 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$38.10 and a 12-month high of C$81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.80. The stock has a market cap of C$27.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.9499994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.