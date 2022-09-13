Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 54,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,859,000. Ulta Beauty accounts for 0.8% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $446.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $451.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.18.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

