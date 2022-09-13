Studio Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Studio Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $173.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.