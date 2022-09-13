Studio Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Studio Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,558,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,047,000 after buying an additional 137,781 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.64 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.36. The stock has a market cap of $435.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

