Studio Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Studio Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.3% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 40,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 20,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,157,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,316,000 after purchasing an additional 47,309 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Amgen Trading Down 4.1 %

Amgen stock opened at $237.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

