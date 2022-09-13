Studio Investment Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Studio Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 349.6% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,873,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.64 and a 200 day moving average of $160.04. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $319.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

