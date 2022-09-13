Steadfast Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 249,627 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $68,201,000. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.2% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

