Steadfast Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 5,021.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531,153 shares during the period. Okta makes up approximately 1.4% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned about 0.35% of Okta worth $81,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $272.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average is $111.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $917,575.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,826 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.