Starbucks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 61,950 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 26% compared to the typical volume of 49,187 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

SBUX opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.39. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.15. The firm has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

