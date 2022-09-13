Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $819,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $1,164,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 899,947 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,868,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,970,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $361,208,000 after acquiring an additional 54,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 44,851 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average is $81.39. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.15.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.15.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

