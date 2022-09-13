Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,889 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.15.

Starbucks stock opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39. The firm has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

