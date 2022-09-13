Stansberry Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,380 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $78.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.