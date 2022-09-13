Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Datadog by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,082,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,552 shares of company stock worth $9,876,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,449.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

About Datadog



Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

