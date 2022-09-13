SQN Investors LP Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 189,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,927,000. CrowdStrike accounts for about 4.8% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SQN Investors LP owned approximately 0.08% of CrowdStrike at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 65.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.7% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 619,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,719,000 after acquiring an additional 66,783 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $195.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,782 shares of company stock valued at $19,331,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

