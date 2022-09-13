Sprott Inc. Sells 5,057 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sprott Inc. decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 4.2% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $61,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Newmont by 8.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Newmont by 21.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 2.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.45. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

