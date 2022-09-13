Sprott Inc. Invests $951,000 in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 89,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 51.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

NYSE:EGO opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

