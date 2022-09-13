Sprott Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPL stock opened at $1,827.16 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,899.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,733.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,539.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

