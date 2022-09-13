Sprott Inc. Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $160.73 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.