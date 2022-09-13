Sora Investors LLC Makes New $7.28 Million Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,000. MongoDB makes up 3.4% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MongoDB by 19.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MongoDB by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,825 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $278.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.87. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 0.95.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.83.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

