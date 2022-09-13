SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE) Trading Up 2.1%

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. 958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34.

