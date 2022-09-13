Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 19,693 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Snyder Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,693 shares during the period. FMC makes up 2.4% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in FMC were worth $94,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

FMC opened at $113.06 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.42 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

