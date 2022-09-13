Snyder Capital Management L P Has $31.05 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Snyder Capital Management L P reduced its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $31,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,781.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $255,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,587.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,587.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $568,975 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

NYSE:SSD opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.73 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average is $104.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

