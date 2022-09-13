Snyder Capital Management L P Boosts Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings accounts for approximately 2.2% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $87,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,176,000 after buying an additional 353,074 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 54.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 311,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,324,000 after buying an additional 109,745 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 253,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,287,000 after buying an additional 56,177 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,757,000 after buying an additional 49,064 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 29.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 213,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after buying an additional 48,355 shares during the period.

ROLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.71.

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $3,291,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,583.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,625 shares of company stock worth $16,101,758 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $251.53 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 122.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.42.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

