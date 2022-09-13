Select Equity Group L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Select Equity Group L.P. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 801,574 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $102,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $7,151,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 99,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,070,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,088,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.