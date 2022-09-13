Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Saputo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$34.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The firm has a market cap of C$14.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.83. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$24.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.11.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.20 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.9739433 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. In other news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. Also, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$233,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,776. Insiders have sold a total of 50,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,426 in the last three months.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

