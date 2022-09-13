Sante Capital Fund LP Takes $551,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Danaher by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 750,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,117,000 after purchasing an additional 167,596 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 17.7% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 8.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 65,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Danaher by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,489,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,347,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,185,000 after acquiring an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $293.51 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $213.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.73.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

