Sante Capital Fund LP Purchases Shares of 2,108 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.4% of Sante Capital Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $10,938,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 7,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE TMO opened at $579.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

