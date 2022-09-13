Sante Capital Fund LP Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000. Amgen makes up 3.5% of Sante Capital Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Amgen Stock Down 4.1 %

AMGN opened at $237.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.57. The firm has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.