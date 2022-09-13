Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. lowered its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,908 shares during the period. Royal Gold accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sprott Inc. owned 0.16% of Royal Gold worth $14,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Royal Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.64 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.34.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Stories

