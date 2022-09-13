Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RAIN. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rain Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Rain Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $6.20 on Monday. Rain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rain Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,723 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.