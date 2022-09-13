Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Lowered by KeyCorp

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UiPath in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the healthcare company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for UiPath’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UiPath’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

UiPath Trading Up 5.9 %

PATH stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,103. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in UiPath by 20,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in UiPath by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.