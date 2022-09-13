Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Tecsys Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Tecsys in a research report issued on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.95 million.

TCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$47.50 to C$46.50 in a report on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tecsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.75.

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$31.58 on Monday. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$24.92 and a 52 week high of C$61.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$459.90 million and a PE ratio of 105.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

In other Tecsys news, Director Kathleen M. Miller acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

