Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Cut by Analyst

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $11.12 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,932 shares of company stock worth $127,655. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,630 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,390 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,648,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $22,096,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.