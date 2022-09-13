Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Issued By William Blair

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.95. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

