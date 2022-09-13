Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) versus TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Principal Solar and TransAlta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A TransAlta 0 3 7 0 2.70

TransAlta has a consensus target price of $16.44, indicating a potential upside of 72.19%. Given TransAlta’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TransAlta $2.17 billion 1.19 -$428.47 million ($1.27) -7.52

This table compares Principal Solar and TransAlta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Principal Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransAlta.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A TransAlta -15.45% 9.86% 1.73%

Risk and Volatility

Principal Solar has a beta of 8.26, meaning that its share price is 726% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TransAlta beats Principal Solar on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities. The company also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives; and related mining operations and natural gas pipeline operations. It serves municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses, and utility customers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

